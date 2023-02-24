Privacy Claims Should Get BIPA's Time Limit, Judge Told

By Lauraann Wood (February 24, 2023, 8:50 PM EST) -- Illinois residents accusing Ancestry.com of unlawfully using their names and likenesses in subscription advertising argued Friday that recent precedent giving state biometric privacy claims a five-year time limit warrants a federal judge's reconsideration of whether their now-tossed claims had only a one-year limit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS