Amazon Fights UK Drivers' Group Minimum Wage Suit

By Ronan Barnard (February 27, 2023, 7:18 PM GMT) -- Amazon's U.K. arm urged a London tribunal on Monday to toss out a group action lawsuit from delivery drivers because they are actually employed by contracting companies and don't have a direct employment agreement with the online retail giant....

