Fla. Condo Owner's $13.8M Irma Insurance Suit Came Too Late

By David Minsky (February 24, 2023, 10:17 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge dismissed a suit brought by the owner of a high-rise condominium for not filing its complaint over non-coverage of Hurricane Irma damage before the statute of limitations, saying there was no evidence the insurers duped it into filing its suit too late....

