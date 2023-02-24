Texas High Court To Hear LG Chem Faulty Battery Case

By Jonathan Capriel (February 24, 2023, 9:37 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of Texas has agreed to hear a lawsuit by a man who was burned when a battery he used for vaping exploded in order to determine if Texas courts have jurisdiction over the foreign company that made the battery — a subsidiary of LG Corp....

