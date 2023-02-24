Judge Weighs Freezing $47M Of Crypto Trader's Mango Haul

By Stewart Bishop (February 24, 2023, 10:12 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Friday voiced skepticism about the perceived unenforceability of a deal that purportedly released any claims Mango Markets users had against an indicted crypto trader accused of pilfering over $110 million from the crypto exchange, saying people settle allegations of fraud all the time....

