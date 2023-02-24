Monster Wants $167M Added To $293M VPX False Ad Verdict

By Y. Peter Kang (February 24, 2023, 8:45 PM EST) -- Monster Energy is seeking an additional $167 million on top of its record $293 million jury verdict in a false advertising suit against energy drink rival VPX, saying the competitor's ill-gotten gains belong to Monster, according to a California federal court filing....

