ITC Gets An Earful On Impact Of Possible Apple Watch Ban

By Ryan Davis (February 24, 2023, 10:17 PM EST) -- As the U.S. International Trade Commission weighs banning Apple Watch imports in a patent dispute with Masimo Corp., doctors and health groups have warned the ITC that doing so could harm public health, while intellectual property advocates argue Apple Inc.'s size shouldn't excuse infringement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS