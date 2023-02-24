Warner Sues Paramount, 'South Park' Makers Over $500M Deal

By Lauren Berg (February 24, 2023, 9:15 PM EST) -- Paramount has tried to anchor its streaming platform with the comedy series "South Park" at the expense of Warner Bros. Discovery by reneging on a $500 million agreement that gave Warner Bros. exclusive rights to stream the long-running cartoon on HBO Max, according to WarnerMedia's lawsuit filed Friday in New York court....

