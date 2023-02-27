Carpenter Union Vote-Rigging Suit Tossed By Wash. Judge

By Lauren Berg (February 27, 2023, 8:37 PM EST) -- A Seattle federal judge on Friday threw out a lawsuit accusing a former official for the Northwest Carpenters Union of participating in rigging union elections, saying federal labor law gives union members — not the labor organization — the right to sue for an alleged breach of fiduciary duty....

