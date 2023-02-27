7th Circ. Says Co. Doesn't Owe Ex-Salesman Commission

By Thy Vo (February 27, 2023, 5:09 PM EST) -- An equipment leasing company does not owe a former Illinois salesman $340,000 in requested commissions, a Seventh Circuit panel has ruled, finding the company didn't violate the worker's contract because the sales happened after it had already lowered commission rates....

