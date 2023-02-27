US Auto Parts Biz LKQ Acquiring Canadian Co. In $2.1B Deal

By Elaine Briseño (February 27, 2023, 6:32 PM EST) -- U.S. automotive parts company LKQ Corp. will acquire Canada-based automotive refinish and industrial coatings company Uni-Select Inc. for a total enterprise value of C$2.8 billion ($2.06 billion), the companies announced Monday, in a deal steered by seven law firms....

