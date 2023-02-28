Amazon Drivers Want Class Cert. In Wage Suit

By Rachel Riley (February 28, 2023, 10:34 AM EST) -- A group of Amazon delivery drivers suing the company for wage violations are pushing a Washington federal judge for class certification, saying their medley of state and federal claims pivot on a singular legal question: whether the company wrongly called them independent contractors....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS