Justices To Clarify Sentencing Provision In First Step Act

By Phillip Bantz (February 27, 2023, 5:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a dispute over the meaning of "and" in a case that could bring much-needed clarity to the eligibility requirements for relief from federal mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines under the First Step Act for nonviolent drug offenders....

