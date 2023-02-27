Justices Search For Line In Health Care Identity Theft Law

By Allison Grande (February 27, 2023, 11:04 PM EST) -- Several U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared open to a narrower view of what constitutes identity theft in the context of health care fraud, but ran into issues with determining when the use of another person's name in committing the fraudulent activity should cross the line. ...

