Bankrupt Pa. City Gets OK To Reject Key Parking Contract

By Rick Archer (February 27, 2023, 4:33 PM EST) -- A judge Monday gave the bankrupt city of Chester, Pennsylvania, permission to reject its private parking enforcement contract and said the bankruptcy stay will block the sale of a sewage plant unless the city and the buyer can work out who will own which pipes....

