10th Circ. Nixes Spirit Aero Ex-CEO's $45M Benefits Win

By Emmy Freedman (February 27, 2023, 5:19 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit overturned a $45 million win for the former CEO of Spirit AeroSystems Inc. who claimed the aerospace company wrongly voided his retirement package, finding he violated a noncompete pact after he joined a hedge fund with a stake in one of Spirit's rivals....

