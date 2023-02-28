9th Circ. Reverses BIA's Win In Tribal Enrollment Suit

By Ali Sullivan (February 28, 2023, 5:41 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit has revived a lawsuit claiming the U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Indian Affairs unlawfully refused to enroll dozens of people in the San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians, ruling that the lower court was imprecise in its finding that the plaintiffs' lawsuit was time-barred....

