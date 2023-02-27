Murdoch Admits Fox Hosts 'Endorsed' Election Lies

By Hailey Konnath (February 27, 2023, 11:47 PM EST) -- Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch has admitted under oath that Fox News hosts "endorsed" false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, according to a filing unsealed Monday in Dominion Voting Systems Inc.'s massive defamation suit in Delaware state court....

