11th Circ. Rules IP Damages Not Limited To 3 Years

By Tiffany Hu (February 27, 2023, 10:07 PM EST) -- A Florida musician is not barred from seeking additional damages in a copyright infringement lawsuit against music publisher Warner Chappell, an Eleventh Circuit panel ruled in a published opinion Monday, making it the latest circuit court to determine how far back copyright holders can recover damages....

