Top UK Court To Weigh State Immunity In South Africa Silver Row

By Joel Poultney (February 28, 2023, 5:01 PM GMT) -- Britain's highest court said Tuesday it has agreed to hear South Africa's appeal seeking sovereign immunity against a claim for a salvage payment by a company that recovered silver from a cargo ship sunk during World War II....

