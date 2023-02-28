Ropes & Gray-Led Lyric Capital Nabs $800M For Music Rights

By Elaine Briseño (February 28, 2023, 8:47 PM EST) -- Guided by Ropes & Gray LLP, Lyric Capital Group said Tuesday it has closed its second music royalty fund with $410 million in tow and secured additional senior debt financing, giving the private equity firm $800 million in new capital to buy additional music rights....

