Mass. College Mistreated South Asian Professor, Suit Says

By Emmy Freedman (February 28, 2023, 2:05 PM EST) -- A college in Massachusetts allowed a white male professor to abuse a South Asian female colleague, barred her from career advancement opportunities and then bad-mouthed her to faculty when she was on leave, according to a new lawsuit....

