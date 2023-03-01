EPA Gains Access To Used Car Lot For Enviro Cleanup

By Madeline Lyskawa (February 28, 2023, 9:37 PM EST) -- The federal government entered a proposed settlement in Indiana federal court detailing terms under which the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency can access an Indianapolis used car business's property to clean up volatile organic compounds contaminating the surrounding community....

