2nd Circ. Told Minor League Case Wrong For Exemption Fight

By Matthew Perlman (February 28, 2023, 6:07 PM EST) -- Major League Baseball told the Second Circuit that a case over the league's decision to cut the number of its minor league affiliates should be tossed for several reasons, making it a poor vehicle for challenging baseball's century-old exemption to antitrust laws....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS