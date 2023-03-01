Walgreens In Hot Seat In Ohio Opioid Death Appeal

By Eric Heisig (February 28, 2023, 6:00 PM EST) -- An Ohio state appeals panel grilled Walgreens on Tuesday about why the court shouldn't revive a wrongful death lawsuit by the estate of a man who fatally overdosed years after getting hooked on painkillers, suggesting the case was rife with unanswered questions that a jury should address. ...

