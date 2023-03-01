Warner Bros. Discovery Seeks Atty Fees In Motor Trend Case

By Rose Krebs (February 28, 2023, 4:06 PM EST) -- Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. and two subsidiaries are asking the Delaware Chancery Court to order the minority owner of auto enthusiast media company Motor Trend Group LLC to pay their costs for defending litigation over an appraisal dispute, arguing that they have "prevailed on every contested issue in the case."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS