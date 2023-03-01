Real Estate Co. Says Pollution Policy Covers COVID Losses

By Jennifer Mandato (February 28, 2023, 9:42 PM EST) -- A commercial real estate company urged the Ninth Circuit this week to reverse a lower court's decision and to find that a Liberty Mutual unit owes it coverage for losses caused by COVID-19, arguing the virus counts as a covered pollution condition under a pollution liability policy....

