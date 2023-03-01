Bindle Bottles Have High Lead Levels, Class Action Says

By Collin Krabbe (February 28, 2023, 10:14 PM EST) -- An Oakland woman has filed a proposed class action in California federal court over a water bottle designed to hold additional items, saying they have exceedingly high lead levels and that the company which makes them has issued a watered-down recall....

