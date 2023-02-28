NJ Panel Orders Discovery Scaleback In Clergy Abuse Case

By Ryan Harroff (February 28, 2023, 7:53 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals panel ruled Tuesday that a lower court had wrongly opened merits-based discovery in a sexual abuse lawsuit before deciding if the case, brought against the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia by a former altar boy, even belonged in the Garden State....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS