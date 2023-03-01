Buyers Don't Qualify As Class In Lamictal Antitrust Case

By Nadia Dreid (February 28, 2023, 10:28 PM EST) -- Buyers of a generic epilepsy drug aren't so numerous that they must be allowed to band together in a class action rather than joining their suits together traditionally, said a New Jersey federal judge who has refused to certify their class in an antitrust suit against drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline and Teva Pharmaceuticals....

