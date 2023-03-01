Ex-NY Tax Officials Trim Judge Candidate's Retaliation Suit

By Aaron West (March 1, 2023, 10:55 PM EST) -- A former New York state judicial candidate suffered a setback in her lawsuit accusing three ex-state tax officials of illegally firing her in retaliation for her campaign, after a New York federal judge found that her former bosses couldn't give her her job back because they have retired....

