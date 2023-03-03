Browsewrap And Clickwrap Can Help Avoid Mini-TCPA Suits

By Kristine Argentine (March 3, 2023, 4:37 PM EST) -- After years of litigation in federal courts across the country over purported Telephone Consumer Protection Act violations, there has been a recent shift in focus to what are known as mini-TCPAs being enacted by state legislatures that seek to regulate intrastate telemarketing communications....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS