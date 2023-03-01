Proposed SPAC Merger Values Clearday Health Biz At $250M

By Elaine Briseño (March 1, 2023, 3:03 PM EST) -- Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has submitted a letter of intent to merge with Clearday Inc., which focuses on health care for aging individuals, in a deal that values the business at $250 million, according to a Wednesday announcement that comes less than a month after the blank-check company terminated plans to combine with a different medical enterprise....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS