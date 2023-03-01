2nd Circ. Backs Pension Fund's Win In Disability Benefits Suit

By Grace Elletson (March 1, 2023, 4:56 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit refused to reinstate a former electrician's suit alleging his pension fund stiffed him on disability benefits, ruling that the fund did not owe him an extra few years of benefits because he was still able to work intermittently....

