Fed. Circ. Judges Spar Over Scope Of Veteran Benefits Case

By Daniel Wilson (March 2, 2023, 6:24 PM EST) -- Judges on the Federal Circuit have sparred over what issues they should consider as part of en banc review of an Army veteran's bid for retroactive disability benefits, as they asked for briefing on the impact of a similar U.S. Supreme Court case....

