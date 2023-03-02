Yale Hospital Must Face Trimmed ERISA Excessive Fee Suit

By Patrick Hoff (March 2, 2023, 3:54 PM EST) -- Yale-New Haven Hospital can't dodge a proposed class action claiming it allowed its $1.66 billion retirement plan to pay excessive fees in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, a Connecticut federal judge said, finding employees have plausibly alleged that the hospital failed to monitor its record-keeper....

