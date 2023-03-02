Judge Criticized By Medical Device Co. Tosses Its Retrial Bid

By Aaron West (March 2, 2023, 4:18 PM EST) -- A Canadian medical device company that said it lost a patent lawsuit last year after a North Carolina federal judge showed "no interest in the relevant physics and science," among other complaints about his behavior, saw its bid for a new trial rejected by the same judge....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS