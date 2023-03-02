Md. Comptroller Urges State High Court To Revive Digital Tax

By Sanjay Talwani (March 2, 2023, 4:09 PM EST) -- Comcast and Verizon subsidiaries failed to exhaust their administrative remedies before suing to overturn Maryland's digital advertising tax, the state comptroller told the state Supreme Court, urging it to reverse a lower court ruling throwing out the tax....

