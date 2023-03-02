Texas Man Sentenced for Selling Fake Native American Goods

By Joyce Hanson (March 2, 2023, 10:06 PM EST) -- A Houston area man has been sentenced in Texas federal court for selling counterfeit Native American goods in a case claiming he fraudulently peddled jewelry online by marketing it as "genuine Indian handcrafted" although the merchandise really came from a Philippines manufacturer....

