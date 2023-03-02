Mich. Justices Zero In On Contract Rights In No-Fault Case

By Danielle Ferguson (March 2, 2023, 7:59 PM EST) -- Michigan Supreme Court justices on Thursday didn't tip their hand about how they might rule in a closely watched case that will determine whether changes to the state's no-fault insurance law are retroactive, trying to get clarity on whether the amendment violated the state constitution's contracts clause....

