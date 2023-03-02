Pittsburgh Auto Parts Shop Fights City's Bridge Closure

By Matthew Santoni (March 2, 2023, 2:59 PM EST) -- The city of Pittsburgh's plans to demolish a former railroad bridge would render an adjacent auto parts business unusable and violate agreements the city had made with the now-defunct railroad companies nearly a century ago, the business owners said in a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania state court....

