Calif. Supreme Court Takes Up COVID-19 Coverage Appeal

By Riley Murdock (March 2, 2023, 6:26 PM EST) -- The California Supreme Court agreed to decide whether the presence of COVID-19 could fulfill a "physical loss or damage" requirement in commercial property insurance policies under Golden State law, bringing the court one step closer to settling state law on virus-related coverage claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS