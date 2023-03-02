10th Circ. Says DOJ Can Argue In Insulation Biz Antitrust Suit

By Nadia Dreid (March 2, 2023, 7:36 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit is giving the U.S. Department of Justice five minutes when it meets later this month to hear its argument on whether a lower court messed up by tossing an antitrust suit accusing a Berkshire Hathaway-owned construction supplier of coercing distributors out of working with rivals....

