Hartford Says Hummus Co.'s Production Woes Not Covered

By Ben Zigterman (March 2, 2023, 8:42 PM EST) -- Hartford Fire Insurance Co. asked a New York federal judge to find that it already fully covered a hummus company's water leak, arguing Thursday that Sabra's lower income is unrelated to the leak and has more to do with a U.S. Food and Drug Administration warning about unsanitary conditions....

