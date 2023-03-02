Cell Tower Operator Says Building Broke Lease After 20 Years

By Nadia Dreid (March 2, 2023, 7:39 PM EST) -- SBA Properties has had exclusive rights to operate a cell tower on a Connecticut building for more than 20 years as well as the first chance to buy the building should it go on sale, but it told a state court that the owner has sold the building in violation of that agreement....

