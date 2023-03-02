NC AG Seeks End To Libel Law Challenge After 4th Circ. Win

By Hayley Fowler (March 2, 2023, 7:43 PM EST) -- North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is looking to fold up shop on his legal challenge of the state's criminal libel law, telling a federal judge Thursday the case is all but over after a Fourth Circuit panel ruled the statute was unconstitutional....

