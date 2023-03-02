2nd Circ. Says Insurer Needn't Defend Napolis In Sex Bias Suit

By Aaron West (March 2, 2023, 7:40 PM EST) -- Well-known 9/11 lawyer Paul Napoli's insurance doesn't have to defend him and his wife in a sex bias suit their former counsel brought against them because her allegations are considered business activities and aren't covered by the couple's policy, the Second Circuit ruled on Thursday....

