Cannabis And Psychedelics Roundup: A Caucus Reintroduced

By Sam Reisman (March 3, 2023, 1:40 PM EST) -- Congressional lawmakers have relaunched a bipartisan caucus focused on expanding and implementing research into the potential therapeutic uses of psychedelic substances, Washington state lawmakers approved a bill to pave the way for interstate cannabis commerce if federal policy shifts, and North Carolina came one step closer to legalizing medical marijuana....

