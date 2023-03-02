Judge Details What Can Be Redacted In LIV, PGA Tour Texts

By Elaine Briseño (March 2, 2023, 9:01 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge ruled Thursday that Social Security numbers, financial accounts and medical details are among the list of information that can be redacted from text messages submitted as part of discovery in the hotly contested antitrust and contract interference lawsuit between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour....

