Airline's COVID-19 Cuts Targeted Older Workers, Suit Says

By Emmy Freedman (March 2, 2023, 10:08 PM EST) -- American Airlines laid off older employees while retaining younger workers when it reduced its staff as a result of COVID-19, according to a suit filed Thursday in Chicago federal court by a woman who said she spent 35 years working for the airline....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS